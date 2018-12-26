Bursa Malaysia falls 20.80 points at mid-morning

At 11.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slumped 20.80 points, or 1.24 per cent to 1,663.02 from Monday's close of 1,683.82, after opening 15.13 points lower at 1,668.69. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to stay in negative territory at mid-morning on persistent selling across the board amid weakening crude oil prices.

At 11.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slumped 20.80 points, or 1.24 per cent to 1,663.02 from Monday's close of 1,683.82, after opening 15.13 points lower at 1,668.69.

Market breadth was bearish with 550 losers against 91 gainers, while 202 counters were unchanged, 1,042 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 528.30 million shares worth RM305.36 million.

A dealer said market sentiment was subdued as investors were spooked by the sharp losses on Wall Street on Christmas Eve.

He said weak crude oil prices, with benchmark Brent crude trading at US$50.62 (RM211.56) per barrel as at 11.39am, also hampered oil and gas-related counters.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM9.23, Public Bank fell 10 sen to RM24.68, Tenaga retreated 56 sen to RM13.44, Petronas Chemicals was five sen weaker at RM9.18 and CIMB slid six sen to RM5.62.

Of actives, Sapura Energy and VS Industry eased one sen each to 30.5 sen and 69.5 sen respectively, Hibisbus contracted 3.5 sen to 76.5 sen, Prestariang skidded 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen while Hubline was unchanged at four sen.

Nestle was the top loser, giving up RM1.00 to RM145.00, while Ajinomoto lost 70 sen to RM18.30, BAT inched down 56 sen to RM35.34, Petronas Dagangan was 44 sen weaker at RM26.06 and United Plantations decreased 42 sen to RM25.38.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 143.85 points to 11,314.40, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 138.92 points to 11,236.25, the FBM 70 wiped out 151.00 points to 12,750.91 and the FBM Ace Index was 62.32 points lower at 4,164.27.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slumped 186.97 points to 11,272.40.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 102.20 points to 17,045.87, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.30 points to 164.49 and the Plantation Index went down 25.63 points to 6,755.60. ― Bernama