Final report on fireman Adib ready in a month, says deputy health minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said that a blood test is necessary to complete the final report as the case is now being investigated for murder. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Dec 26 ― The final report on the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is expected to be ready next month.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said that while the primary cause of death has been mentioned prior, a blood test is necessary to complete the final report as the case is now being investigated for murder.

“Normally a blood test will take about one month. In the US, the report for the deaths of Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson also took time.

“Pathologist knows the cause of death but the blood test would corroborate the finding,” he told reporters after launching a Gotong-Royong programme at Kampung Rapat Jaya Tambahan here.

Adib, 24, was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit who was deployed to the scene of a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27.

Dr Lee previously said the likely cause of Adib’s death was from lung failure due to the massive internal injuries sustained when he was mobbed during the riot.

The Kedahan was in a critical state for 20 days after the incident and died on December 17 at the National Heart Institute.