Lost Xmas Day hikers in Penang found

A photo of the group before their hike up Chin Farm. ― Picture via Facebook/Hong Jie

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 ― Nine hikers were were reportedly lost while on a Christmas Day hike up the hills from Chin Farm in Batu Ferringhi have been safely rescued, ending their 10-hour ordeal.

The Fire and Rescue Department found all nine unhurt in the forest about 1km southwest from the Penang Hill upper station at about 1.09am today.

“They were all safely brought down to the Penang Hill upper station and our rescue operation ended at 5.20am,” a department official said.

The nine, seven men and two women, were hiking up the hill from Batu Ferringhi when they lost their way and contacted 999 for help at 7.30pm yesterday.

They used their mobile phone’s location services to provide coordinates of their location to the Fire and Rescue Department.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the group was close to Rain Gauge 7, a rainfall measuring device put up by state water authorities, when they lost their way.

Two rescue teams from the Bagan Jermal and Paya Terubong fire stations were deployed to Penang Hill to launch a rescue operation from there.

The group were safely rescued early this morning by the Fire and Rescue Department. ― Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

The hikers lit a bonfire in the jungle and kept in contact with the rescue team throughout their ordeal.

The rescuers were able to identify the location of the hikers at about 10.30pm and hiked into the hills to reach them, but it still took the team several hours before they reached the group at 1am.

Rescue operations to bring them out took several more hours due to the treacherous trails made slippery by heavy rain.

The hikers were provided with food and water after they were brought down.

One of them posted their ordeal and rescue on his social media account under the name “Hong Jie”:

“Hi dear all. Everyone come out safely. I tend to look things at the bright side. This is probably the most exciting Christmas event for me to participate ever!! Bomba rescue team is incredible! Unfortunately it can also be painfully traumatizing as well.”

The Chin Farm trail to Penang Hill through Laksamana Hill is one of the longest hiking trails out of many other trails leading to the hill resort.