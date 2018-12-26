The hottest pink clay masks to try in 2019

The Dior Hydra Life. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 26 — If you have any kind of social media, chances are that you have scrolled past an ad for a pink clay mask in the past few months: The colourful skincare treats have become something of a beauty trend of late, and one that shows no signs of slowing down as we enter 2019. Here are five to test out next year.

Dior Hydra Life

Dior Beauty’s version of the pink clay mask doubles up as a cleanser; the mask goes on as clay and then turns into an impurity-removing foam upon contact with water. It is enriched with Jojoba extracts and aims to minimise the appearance of pores in just three minutes. (https://www.dior.com)

Herbivore Botanicals

Draw out impurities and exfoliate your complexion at the same time with Herbivore Botanicals’ pink clay mask, which contains French pink clay and organic rosehip powder to soften and soothe the skin. (https://www.herbivorebotanicals.com)

Sand & Sky

Sand & Sky’s “Australian Pink Clay” mask claims to eliminate toxins at the same time as stimulating collagen, for a naturally glowing and healthy-looking complexion. What’s more; it comes with its own miniature brush for a mess-free application. (https://www.sandandsky.com)

Generation Clay

Not only does Generation Clay’s “Urban Defence Mask” claim to purify the complexion and reduce the appearance of pores; it also contains aloe vera to calm any redness, and kakadu plum to protect against free radicals. (https://generationclay.com)

Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup’s brand new “Watermelon Brightening Face Mask” comes in tube packaging, meaning it can be rolled onto the skin without making the mess often associated with traditional clay masks. The addition of watermelon fruit extract is designed to leave the skin feeling soft and hydrated. (https://www.milkmakeup.com) — AFP-Relaxnews