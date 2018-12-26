LeBron says he has ‘always recruited’ top talent

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on November 14, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 26 — LeBron James hasn’t always been successful at recruiting other marquee NBA players to join his teams, but the Los Angeles Lakers star says that won’t keep him from trying.

“I’ve always recruited,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview that will air at halftime of the Lakers’ Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors on ABC.

“I’ve been trying to get guys to come play with me since, like, 2007. I’ve got rejected a lot. But I also have not got rejected a lot.”

James’ efforts as a pitchman came under scrutiny last week when he said it would be “amazing” and “incredible” if the Lakers could acquire five-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who is under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

James said recruiting talent in Los Angeles will be easier than it was in Cleveland.

“A lot of people didn’t want to come to Cleveland, let me just throw that out there,” he said. “It wasn’t hard getting guys in Miami, I’ll tell you that. So now that I think being in LA, I don’t think it would be that hard to get guys here.

“But we got to win, and at the end of the day, it’s all about winning. You know, and that’s what I’m trying to do right now, is to show prospects and free agents — and at the same time, show these guys that I got right now — that we can win now, and let’s not worry about the future.” — Reuters/Field Level Media