Unmissable beauty products dropping this holiday season

Fenty Beauty on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 26 — The holiday season is the perfect time to push the boundaries when it comes to your beauty look — and luckily, there’s no shortage of new releases to this festive season. We round up some of the biggest.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna’s cult beauty brand is rounding out the year with the launch of a new 10-piece “Mattemoiselle Plush Matte” lipstick range today. The new releases will include the fiery red shade “Tigertini”, as well as a purple “Violet Fury”, a pink-orange “Pumpkin Rose”, a magenta “Flamingo Acid”, a neon red “Dragon Mami” and a teal green “Turks and Caicos”, among others.

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq and Becca Cosmetics

Reality TV star and fashion designer Khloe Kardashian was snapped up by beauty brand Becca Cosmetics to create a new makeup collection alongside her long-time sidekick Malika Haqq this month. The limited-edition series, dubbed ‘BeccaBFFs’, launched on December 22 and comprises a trio of luminous products for eyes, lips and face.

Summer Fridays

Need a little detoxing after all the partying? Cult brands Summer Fridays and Ouai have joined forces on a holiday travel collaboration set to launch today, Women’s Wear Daily reports. The skincare brand and the prestige haircare label have put together the perfect travel kit for the holiday season, comprising 30ml editions of the signature Summer Fridays “Jet Lag Mask” and the Ouai “Treatment Masque”, along with a towelling headband.

Stila

Prestige makeup brand Stila recently launched a range of colour-changing eyeshadows with holographic effects that will have you dazzling your way into January. Dubbed “Shade Mystére”, the line features eight different two-tone colour combinations, ranging from olive and gold to aubergine and violet.

Kiehl’s

As of December 26, beauty fans will be able to use the Kiehl’s signature “Ultra Facial Cream” safe in the knowledge that it is paraben free, Allure reports. The skincare brand has eliminated parabens from its formula for 2019, and has pledged to do the same for the entire product line by the end of next year. — AFP-Relaxnews