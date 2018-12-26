Van Gogh, Da Vinci, Haring: Artists in focus next year

Tseng Kwong Chi, Keith Haring in subway car (New York), circa 1983 courtesy of MunaTseng Dance Projects Inc and Keith Haring Foundation. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 26 — From anniversaries for Da Vinci and Rembrandt to major retrospectives of Keith Haring and Cindy Sherman and new commissions by Anne Imhof and Lee Ufan, these are some of the artists we’ll be talking about in 2019.

Da Vinci

May 2 marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, and it will be marked with countless exhibitions around the world. In Paris, the Louvre is paying tribute to Da Vinci with an exhibition of major paintings that starts in October, while a show called “Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius” coming to Athens in the fall promises an immersive AV experience surrounding his inventions.

Rembrandt

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is calling 2019 the “Year of Rembrandt” as it marks the 350th anniversary of the artist’s death. Beginning in February, “All the Rembrandts” will feature 22 paintings, 60 drawings and more than 300 prints by the Dutch painter. In July, a live restoration of “The Night Watch” will be viewable at the museum and online.

Van Gogh

Rembrandt’s fellow Dutch Master Van Gogh may never be far from the spotlight, but in 2019 two major exhibitions will shed new light on his work. At the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, “Hockney — Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature” will juxtapose the British painter’s colourful, nature-influenced work with that of Van Gogh, who was a major source of inspiration for him. Tate Britain will meanwhile bring together 45 of the artist’s works in “Van Gogh and Britain,” revealing how he was inspired by Britain and inspired British artists. Both shows start in March.

Anne Imhof

Interest in Anne Imhof is high after the German artist won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice Biennale. As the next big platform for her work, she’ll be occupying the entirety of Tate Modern’s Tanks with a dynamic installation combining music, sculpture and painting and unfolding over 10 days, with six nights of performance. The BMW Tate Live Exhibition starts March 22.

Lee Ufan

Another major commission next year is coming from Korean sculptor and painter Lee Ufan, as the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington DC devotes the entirety of its 4.3-acre outdoor plaza to the work of a single artist for the first time. In his largest-ever site-specific outdoor sculpture project, Lee will create 10 sculptures, each offering a response to the museum’s architecture.

Keith Haring

The first major UK show devoted to the work of US artist Keith Haring is sure to bring new attention to his work when it opens at Tate Liverpool in June. The more than 85 works on display will include large drawings and paintings — most being shown in the UK for the first time — as well as printed flyers and posters, and videos.

Cindy Sherman

London’s National Portrait Gallery is hosting a major new retrospective on leading contemporary artist Cindy Sherman. Around 150 works will go on display, including the groundbreaking series “Untitled Film Stills” (1977-80) as well as new, never-before-displayed work. Starting June, the show is the first UK retrospective for the celebrated US artist and is sure to draw crowds. — AFP-Relaxnews