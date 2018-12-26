Shafie’s year-end rated: The good, the bad... and the ‘we’ll see’

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has native galvanised a fractious Opposition, broke down a Barisan Nasional stronghold despite being thrown into lock-up, and toppled his powerful political nemesis in incongruous fashion to get to the top. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 ― To say Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal did not have an easy ride to the top is an understatement.

The Semporna native galvanised a fractious Opposition, broke down a Barisan Nasional stronghold despite being thrown into lock-up, and toppled his powerful political nemesis in incongruous fashion, so no one can say he did not have to battle to get to the top.

However, once in the chief minister’s post he has had to tackle some thorny issues dealing with security, conservation, socio economic development and race, all while living up to high expectations.

Here are what lawmakers from both sides of the political divide, as well as political observers and man on the street, think about his performance:

GOOD

1. Logging ban

Out to clean up allegations of timber monopolies and illegal logging, Shafie’s controversial and drastic decision to ban the export of logs and subsequent review all timber concessionaires was lauded by most people.

“Stopping illegal logging is probably the best thing he’s done so far. It’s two-prong, to stop unrelentless logging and also keep the money within the state and provide jobs. If he can industrialise the timber downstream industry, that would change the state economy,” said Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin.

2. Abolishing communal titles

The former administration mooted communal titles for the purpose of preventing individuals from selling their land to “outsiders”, an unpopular decision due to the lack of individual rights it granted its holder, and when Shafie decided to abolish it, it was generally well received.

Despite the pros of the communal title, many preferred the uncomplicated nature of a conventional land title.

3. People skills

Shafie has called himself a chief minister for all Sabahans, across all the races, and has made a point of visiting communities in all regions in the State, and even won the hearts of the Christian community by singing a Christmas carol during a Christmas bazaar at the town ground.

“Everywhere Shafie goes, he is well received ― in the city, in the interior he is going down to the ground and appealing to most Sabahans. He definitely is riding high on popularity, people welcome him everywhere, and his soft spokenness and good manners also earn him a lot of supporters both in urban and rural areas,” said Chan.

BAD

1. Coal mining

When Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad first suggested accessing Sabah’s coal reserves, Sabahans were up in arms, offended that Sabah’s precious natural resources be exploited by “federal powers”. Shafie later said that they would do a feasibility study first, but at the same time alluded that the government might need to take a controversial route for the greater good of the people.

“It goes against their so-called pledge to protect the environment. The Maliau Basin has been protected by the previous governments for the last 30 years. It was tempting but its environment implications ― and the global backlash ― stopped them, and for good reason,” said Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

“In an era where we are moving into sustainable methods of harnessing power, its archaic to move back to coal. There is argument for clean coal technology but the mining of coal is almost certain to affect the sensitive ecology. It might bring benefits but it might be ‘political suicide’ in my view.”

2. Datukship titles

The Sabah governor’s birthday this year came four months after the new administration and saw the entire Sabah Cabinet among 65 people plus some MPs getting the title of Datuk, something that did not sit well with many Sabahans, given how inexperienced some of the ministers were.

“He was rewarding his people too fast ― it’s nice that he’s trying to reward their contribution, but it is exactly the Umno culture people were rejecting. I think this was a lost opportunity for the new government to show they were ‘different’ and were not about reward for their people.

“There’s nothing technically wrong with it, but it was thoroughly unnecessary and gives the wrong impression,” said one prominent lawyer in Sabah.

3. The extension of the governor’s term

The most recent controversy to hit Shafie was the lifting of the two-term limit for the governor as head of state.

Assemblymen questioned the timing ― during a special sitting two weeks ahead of the current Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s term expiry, and his involvement in the appointing of two chief ministers after the May 9 polls.

Despite protests from several state assemblymen, the amendment was passed in the state assembly last week with 45 in favour of the change, 15 objecting, and five absent from voting.

“This move leaves a bad impression for the public and does not bode well for Warisan who has promised government reforms,” said political analyst Arnold Puyok.

“Of course they argued that this was in line with MA63 but rather than focusing on the TYT term, there are more pertinent issues to focus on, such as uplifting the English language as official language in Sabah or seeking the mandate from the state assembly to strengthen Sabah’s position in the federation.”

MA63 refers to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and TYT is the Malay abbreviation for Tuan Yang Terutama, or Your Excellency in English.

INCONCLUSIVE

1. Dual portfolio

After a contentious route to the chief minister office, Shafie appointed himself as state finance minister. Like Dr Mahathir’s decision to also take on the education portfolio, the decision was criticised but unlike the latter, Shafie chose to retain both portfolios, saying that he would not hold the finance portfolio longer than necessary to sort out the state’s economic “mess”.

“It’s unfortunate that he did not take the more honourable route. But to be fair, Shafie’s Parti Warisan Sabah did not make any promise to not hold dual portfolios, like Pakatan Harapan and Shafie also has an degree in Economics, which makes him the most qualified for the post,” said a state assemblyman in the Warisan-led government who declined to be named.

“If Shafie is really serious about reforming governance in Sabah, he shouldn’t take a dual ministerial role. The perception now is that, just like his predecessor, Shafie wants to have a total control over how financial resources are being distributed. But his decision not to let state GLCs to be run by elected politicians is laudable,” said Arnold Puyok.

2. Stance on Kaiduan dam and Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED)

“Shafie’s party leaders have vocally opposed the two controversial projects pre-GE14, saying that the BN government did not consider the people involved, and promised to scrap the project. But the lack of clear stance now gives the impression that current state government was only pretending to side with the people for votes, and are not doing anything about it now,” said Bangkuai.

“Shafie has to explain why Kaiduan and the TAED are important in terms if their benefits. he has to convince the people as well that the projects will be developed with great care to ensure that the environmental impacts are minimal,” said Puyok.

There has yet to be a decision on either projects.

3. Reversal on pump boat ban

Championing the people’s livelihood, Shafie lifted the ban on pump boats and reintroduced barter trading with southern Philippines which were enforced at the advice of security authorities in the interest of preventing undesirable elements from entering Sabah.

Cross border criminals, including kidnap-for-ransom groups and smugglers, tend to favour pump boats for their speed and ability to move quickly in waters, even when shallow.

“This could be good for some fishermen and coastal businesses whose livelihood has been affected, but with security at stake, I think the risk is too high. As it is, there are some intrusions and kidnapping happening where the culprits were using pump boats,” said Bangkuai.

4. The case for state rights, and increased oil royalty

Arguably the biggest political question at stake is whether Shafie can compel the federal government to give in to Sabah’s demands to reinstate the state’s right as enshrined in the MA63 as well as fulfill their pledge to increase the oil royalty from 5 to 20 per cent.

“Shafie’s promise of fighting for the oil royalty and MA63 are nothing new. It has been in the agenda of successive governments since PBS. In fact Shafie, in reply to my question at the state assembly, said he was confident the request for 20 per cent oil royalty would be finalised before end of the year. It's already December and there is no concrete indication it could be met,” said Bangkuai.

“He should tackle the MA63 head-on and in a practical manner, unlike many of the so-called Sabah champions who are only interested in raising anti-federal sentiments,” said Puyok.

So how did Shafie score?

While Shafie’s first six months in office have been riddled with a mix of issues, political observers said he has the benefit of doubt from the people, but also carry a lot of expectations in the “new Malaysia.”

“People are expecting some things to happen quickly, like in peninsular Malaysia, but there is a seeming lack of direction when he takes too long to deliberate ― that is the appointing chairmans for boards and GLCs, Tanjung Aru project and even his stance on child marriage could have been a lot better,” said a political analyst who declined to be named.

The analyst said that the Warisan government must be seen to be on equal footing with the federal government, reminding them that several Warisan leaders hold prominent positions in the federal government as should have more authority and accountability.

“For instance, the MA63 and return of 40 per cent of revenue to the state. These things, although tedious in nature, should be delivered to some extent. There should be more evidence of equal partnership or else it is just like before ― an example of federal powers lording over Sabah again.

“I don’t think the public thinks he performed badly, but there is much to do and improve upon, and there has yet to be concrete signs of a “better” government,” he said.