New season apres-ski boots for warmth and style

The Palomar Sneaker by Ugg. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 26 — Read ahead for our picks of this season’s most stylish and practical apres-ski boots for keeping warm and cosy after you’ve hit the slopes.

Stephanie Boots by Moncler

In chic monochrome, the Stephanie Boots by Moncler are a stylish apres-ski option. A non-slip rubber sole gives you plenty of grip in snowy conditions, while Moncler’s own innovative construction offers a super comfortable fit for after a day on the slopes. (US$495 or RM2,068)

Women’s Ozone Park Winter Pull-On Boots by The North Face

The Women’s Ozone Park Winter Pull-On Boots by The North Face will really add a splash of colour to your apres-ski outfit. Inspired by snowboarding, the sleek design features a waterproof suede upper with the brand’s PrimaLoft insulation for warmth and an EVA sole for superior comfort. (US$150)

Logo-appliqued jersey, leather and rubber ski boots by Fendi

In classic black, the jersey, leather and rubber ski boots by Fendi with the brand’s famous logo will go with anything this winter. The taller length is perfect for those looking for a little more protection from the elements, with a sturdy rubber sole and leather casing for stability in the snow. (US$850)

Rose Mirror Boots by Moon Boot

Add a little glamour to your apres-ski outfit with the Rose Mirror Boots by Moon Boot, with a metallic rose gold finish. Real sheepskin both inside and out provides ultimate warmth and comfort for cosying up after a day on the slopes as well as making a style statement. (US$430)

Palomar Sneaker by Ugg

The simple sporty ankle style of the Palomar Sneaker by Ugg makes them an easy option to pull on with most outfits. The soft suede adds a luxurious finish and has the added benefit of being completely waterproof to keep you dry. Ugg has also added plenty of insulation to keep your feet toasty even when the temperature drops as low as -32˚C. (US$130) — AFP-Relaxnews