Man severely injured in attempted robbery in Segambut

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A man was severely injured in an attempted robbery by a man armed with an axe at a bank in Taman Sri Sinar, Segambut, here today.

Sentul Police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said in the incident at 8.30am, the 24-year-old victim was approached by the suspect who forced him to withdraw his money using the automated teller machine.

“The victim fought back hard before the suspect fled the scene in a waiting four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“The injured victim was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital. He did not suffer any monetary loss,” he said in a statement here.

Shammugamoorthy said two men, aged 24 and 33, had been arrested at in connection with the case.

Further investigation is ongoing. — Bernama