KFA will not renew Lidiron’s contract

ALOR SETAR, Dec 25 — The Kedah Football Association (KFA) has decided not to continue using the service of its import player Liridon Krasniqi to give new faces a chance to play for the Red Eagle next season.

KFA honorary secretary Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris said the decision was final because apart from reducing expenses, it was also to enable the team to showcase local players whose calibre and capacity were at par with those import players.

“We will not renew Liridon’s contract and this decision is final.

“The KFA will now focus more on local players who can really play well and have high level of professionalism...that’s more important,” he told reporters after presenting school aid to 280 underprivileged students from his Kubang Rotan constituency during the ‘Back To School’ programme here today.

Prior to this, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was reported to have confirmed that Liridon might possibly be playing with Harimau Malaya as naturalised citizens.

However, as Liridon’s contract would not be renewed by the KFA, he might not get the chance to play with Harimau Malaya.

Mohd Amirul said it was now up to any other state football association to sign Liridon, hence enabling him to play with the national squad.

Meanwhile, he said the amount of compensation due to KFA should any team want to sign its young attacker, Akhyar Rashid, would be finalised at a meeting between KFA and FAM tomorrow.

KFA was reportedly dissatisfied with FAM’s decision that it would receive a compensation of only RM75,000, and considered the matter as an ‘unfinished business’. — Bernama