Malaysian injured in Indonesian tsunami

The tsunami brought devastation to coastal towns as well as resorts.— Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Dec 25 — A Malaysian was reported injured in the tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Sunda Strait today.

According to a statement by the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Malaysian was identified as Khairul Umam Masduki, who sustained injuries on his leg in the tsunami. The 31-year-old somehow managed to get himself to high ground and was later rescued.

“Basarnas got the information on the victim who was stationed at the temporary relief centre in Kalianda at 11 am,” the statement said.

The victim was taken to Bob Bazar Hospital Kalianda for further treatment.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta when contacted said the embassy was working with Basarnas to provide the necessary assistance including consular assistance to the victim who is from Kuala Lumpur.

The tsunami that occurred at 9.27 pm on Saturday (Dec 22) was caused by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano, which triggered landslides and set off the deadly wave.

As of 5 pm today, the National Agency for Disaster Management, Indonesia, recorded 429 people killed, while 1,485 were reported injured and over 800 houses destroyed. The tsunami affected four districts, namely Pandeglang, Serang, South Lampung and Tanggamus regencies. — Bernama