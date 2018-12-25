See you in court, minister tells JMM chief over link to Seafield temple riot

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok will now take legal action against Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president Azwanddin Hamzah for attempting to link her to the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple riot. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok will now take legal action against Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president Azwanddin Hamzah for attempting to link her to the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple riot.

“I want to sue him [...] I’ll see him in court,” Malaysiakini quoted Kok as saying.

Azwanddin, at a rally in Klang today, had reportedly claimed Kok had links to the developer which currently owns the land the temple is on.

During the rally for late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, Azwanddin had alleged that Kok has not denied her ties to the developer.

Azwanddin was also dropped as an endorsed speaker during the same rally after he had urged authorities to detain those responsible for Adib’s death, failing which he threatened to storm the Klang police station.

Last month, Azwanddin and Gagasan 3’s chairman Ragvinder Singh Jess and deputy chairman Amran Ahmad Nor were among those investigated by the police following reports of allegedly incendiary speeches made by them.

JMM is advising Gagasan 3, which was formed last month with the sole intention of “declaring war” on Pakatan Harapan component, DAP, claiming the latter is the dominant voice in Putrajaya.

Last month, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had lambasted Azwanddin over provocative speeches the latter had made, which he said was aimed at causing bloodshed between the Malays and ethnic Chinese.

In a statement, the DAP secretary-general office said the JMM president was trying to incite the Malays to hate the ethnic minority and the Pakatan Harapan government.