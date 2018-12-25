Now, AirAsia man says no longer being summoned by cops over KLIA2 tweet

AirAsia planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 28, 2016. An AirAsia senior officer who was originally summoned by the police to have his statement recorded over a tweet will no longer need to do so. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — An AirAsia senior officer who was originally summoned by the police to have his statement recorded over a tweet will no longer need to do so.

The tweet was over the allegedly poor hygiene at KLIA2.

AirAsia head of communications Mohd Aziz Laikar Ali was scheduled to have his statement taken tomorrow, for ostensibly “hurting” the image of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) with his tweet.

Malay Mail was informed that MAHB had lodged the report.

“I asked the inspector-cancel or postponed? He said ‘temujanji dibatalkan’ (interview cancelled),” Aziz told Malay Mail.

“Update: I have been notified by police that my appointment to give a statement over a video I posted of maggots in a rubbish bin @ klia2 has been cancelled (dibatalkan). I hope this is the end of the matter.

“Thanks everyone for your support & kind words. Merry Xmas & God Bless,” Aziz posted on his Twitter.

Aziz had posted a video showing a rubbish bin filled with maggots at the airport, while questioning a “fancy” statement issued by MAHB last week about its commendable performance in airport management for the month of October this year.

“@MY_Airports today issued a fancy statement saying KLIA & #klia2 had exceeded the service quality targets of #Mavcom’s Quality of Service (QoS) framework.

“Here is a video of termites at rubbish can located at gate p6 this morning while there was a departure to Perth,” Aziz wrote, later correcting termites to maggots.

Aziz told Malay Mail yesterday that he would be making an appointment with the police to have his statement recorded tomorrow, after his leave ends.

Malay Mail had also contacted MAHB’s acting group chief executive and chief financial officer, Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin yesterday, but he declined comment.