Malay group renounces JMM’s Azwanddin after threat to storm police station

Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (GERAS) president Abu Bakar Mohamed speaks during the Justice for Adib and fire Waytha Moorthy rally in Klang December 25, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Dec 25 — A pro-Malay group called Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Geras) has dropped fiery orator Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah from its endorsed list of their speakers, following the latter’s inflammatory remark against the police during its rally today.

Geras president Abu Bakar Mohamed said its rally today was only to demand justice for the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, and he was caught by surprise by the remark made by the president of its fellow pro-Malay group Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM).

“We were surprised to hear him say such things on stage and we certainly do not share his views on such actions.

“Geras stands for unity, we do not intend to create any sense of provocation or insensitive remarks,” he said to the press after the rally.

During the rally, the commonly incendiary Azwanddin had urged authorities to detain those responsible for Adib’s death, failing which he threatened to storm the Klang police station.

“My warning to them, is that they [must] arrest the developer, arrest the lawyers and if not we would attack the Klang police station,” he said to a roaring crowd.

Geras secretary Wan Asshima Kamaruddin has clarified that she had informed all of speakers to be mindful and refrain from hurtful or inflammatory remarks.

In a similar rally in Perak on Saturday, Azwanddin had then the prime minister should resign if he cannot fulfill the request of some Malays demanding to sack the minister in charge of national unity and social wellbeing.

Last month, Azwanddin and Gagasan 3’s chairman Ragvinder Singh Jess and deputy chairman Amran Ahmad Nor were among those investigated by the police following reports of allegedly incendiary speeches made by them.

JMM is advising Gagasan 3, which was formed last month with the sole intention of “declaring war” on Pakatan Harapan component, DAP, claiming the latter is the dominant voice in Putrajaya.

Last month, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had lambasted Azwanddin over provocative speeches the latter had made, which he said was aimed at causing bloodshed between the Malays and ethnic Chinese.

In a statement, the DAP secretary-general office said the JMM president was trying to incite the Malays to hate the ethnic minority and the Pakatan Harapan government.