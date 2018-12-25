Police: Fight at Gambang R&R due to dissatisfaction

A screenshot of the video showing the incident at Gambang R&R taken from social media.

KUANTAN, Dec 25 — Police today confirmed that the fight between staff of Gambang R&R here and an express bus driver, which went viral on social media sites was due to dissatisfaction over a certain matter.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said a police report lodged by the R&R staff claimed that there was slight disagreement between them and the bus driver, but they did not mention anything about hitting the bus driver.

“The incident was not racially-motivated as claimed by some quarters, but due to dissatisfaction between the parties involved,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Noor said the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting which provides for a maximum jail sentence of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

He added that police have identified five individuals involved in the incident, and they were likely to be detained soon.

The bus driver had also lodged a police report in Kuala Terengganu, he added.

In the one minute and 48-second video, which went viral today, several R&R staff were seen involved in a brawl with an express bus driver. The incident was said to have occurred at 1.30am yesterday.

The fight was believed to have started when the bus driver threatened to slap a waiter when he used coarse language against him, causing him to be beaten by several individuals after his meal.

Meanwhile, East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) concessionaire Anih Berhad in a media statement today, confirmed that they were conducting an investigation and would not hesitate to take action on the staff involved if they were found guilty. — Bernama