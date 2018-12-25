Dr M’s Xmas companion: ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reads . ‘A Street Cat named Bob’. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Mahathir Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Like most of us on holiday during Christmas, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chose to wind down today amid his usually hectic schedule.

The prime minister’s choice of pastime for the day? Reading, specifically A Street Cat Named Bob a memoir by author James Bowen about the titular cat that changed his life.

“I haven’t had the time to catch up on my reading for a while. ‘A street cat named Bob’ — one of my favourite books,” Dr Mahathir posted on his Facebook page.

Attached was two photos of him reading on a lawn chair.

His post has received over 6,000 reactions and over 300 comments at the time of writing.

“I only wish Malaysia would do more to rescue and care for its street cats. We are decades behind the rest of the world when it comes to animal welfare,” said user John Priestley, in one of the top comments.

Meanwhile, user Tazri Mohd said: “A sharp mind came from those who love reading. Rest well, Tun... You have many task awaits [sic].”

The book, chronicling Bowen’s journey from homelessness and heroin abuse to recovery with the help of the stray cat, has since been made into a film in 2016, starring Luke Treadaway as Bowen and Bob as himself.