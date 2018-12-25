A durian Xmas tree? Ho ho ho, yes please!

A thorny treat at a church in Sarawak on Christmas eve. — Picture via Twitter/@nobisha

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Worshippers at the Good News Fellowship Church in Kuching were in for a treat last night after they were greeted with a durian tree!

The two-metre tall durian tree, put together by parishioners consisted of 200 durians, complete with lights and a star tree-top.

And there was only one type of present under the tree — More durians.

According to the church’s Christmas party organising chairman Lei Xian Yu, 11 members spent 11 hours to erect the tree which was placed over two wooden pallets.

The tree instantly became a hit at the church and on social media too.

The most popular Christmas image spammed in messaging servces this year: the Malaysian Durian Christmas Tree. pic.twitter.com/1HGTXMkW04 — mrbrown (@mrbrown) 25 December 2018

This is how Christmas tree looks like in Malaysia! #durian pic.twitter.com/Ut4F9hkrhA — norizan sharif (@nobisha) 25 December 2018

A durian #Christmas tree, anyone? Not sure where it is from, but sent to me on WhatsApp.🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/rQe5jLZDlR — Diana Yeow (@dy158) 25 December 2018

Just because of durian as Christmas tree, Christmas from haram turns into halal for those who say wishing Christmas is haram. 😂 https://t.co/qBklnDHFMv — 阿可米 (Ah Ke MI) (@aqeem_ammar) 25 December 2018

After four hours on display, the durian tree was taken down and enjoyed the only way the King of Fruits should be appreciated — by eating it.