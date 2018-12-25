‘Christmas day’ attack on patrol car old recording, cops explain

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said a video recording of a police patrol car under attack by a group of people which supposedly occurred on Christmas day here is actually an old recording. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A video recording of a police patrol car under attack by a group of people which supposedly occurred on Christmas day here is actually an old recording.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said a recording of the incident which occurred in 2014 is being circulated to disrupt public peace during the festival celebrations.

“The video is of an old case which has been recycled, actually nothing happened (on Christmas Day),” he told reporters through the WhatsApp application today.

In the recording which lasted one minute 42 seconds which had gone viral on the social media, several individuals were shown throwing water bottles and spraying ‘snow spray’ on a police patrol car. — Bernama