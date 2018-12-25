Scallops: Peru’s ‘golden nuggets’ of the sea

A man carries a bag of scallops freshly harvested in the Sechura Bay, at the wharf in the village of Parachique, Piura region, 1,100km north of Lima on December 10. — AFP pic

SECHURA (PERU), Dec 25 — Peruvian fishermen need only dive down a few metres to find the scallops considered the “golden nuggets” of the country’s seas — and cherished in European and North American kitchens.

Sechura Bay, off northwest Peru’s Pacific coast near Ecuador, is the source of 80 percent of Peru’s exports of the seafood to France, Spain, the United States and Canada.

“God blessed us with this bay, it’s really good for scallop production,” fisherman Segundo Tezen told AFP aboard a small raft navigating the coast under the baking sun.

To harvest the hermaphrodite clams, divers hanging onto a hose plunge down three to five metres and gather them in nets that are then hauled up to the surface by two fishermen.

Workers clean and sort freshly harvested scallops at a processing plant in Sechura, Piura region. — AFP pic

These treasures have converted Peru into a culinary superpower.

“These are golden nuggets of the Peruvian sea,” Wilmer Aguero, operations manager of the export company Cultimarine, told AFP.

Sechura Bay is known as “one of the major producers of scallops in the world,” he added.

The vast bay is divided up into eight production zones, with 200 fishing associations dedicated to harvesting the Peruvian scallop, or Argopecten Purpuratus.

Each day, around 200 boats unload 25 metric tonnes of scallops at the Parachique fishing cove, one of 20 production and storage areas for mollusks.

They are then loaded into refrigerated trucks and taken to processing plants where they are washed, weighed, packaged and passed on to export companies that take them to the nearby port of Paita.

“The countries with the greatest demand are France, which consumes scallops with corals, and the United States, which buys a lot of scallops (with the roe, or coral, already removed),” said Isabel Viza, owner of a processing plant in Sechura.

It takes nine months of cultivation before the molluscs are ready to be sold, for 20-38 soles (RM25-RM47) per kilogramme.

“You have to constantly monitor the product in the sea,” said Tezen.

Although now a hugely lucrative industry, it is a relatively new one in Peru, having begun just 15 years ago.

According to official statistics, 18,000 tonnes of scallops were harvested throughout the country from January to September this year.

The National Society of Industries says scallop exports earned US$56.1 billion between January and November, during which time 4,557 tonnes of these clams were sent abroad. France alone accounted for 1,208 tonnes. — AFP