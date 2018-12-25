Award in honour of firefighter Adib good idea, Wan Azizah says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah said proposal to have an award in memory of the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is a good idea. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — The proposal to have an award in memory of the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is a good idea, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Dr Wan Azizah was asked for her views on DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang’s suggestion to have an award in honour of Adib.

“It’s a good suggestion, but there are many heroes, like the last six Bomba [personnel] who died, they are also from Bomba,” she said when met by reporters here, referring to the Fire and Rescue Department by its name in Malay.

She was alluding to the six firemen who drowned on October 3 during a search for teenager Muhammad llham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam — who was later found drowned — at a disused mining pond in Puchong.

Dr Wan Azizah also noted that some who carry out “heroic acts” are “unsung heroes”.

Earlier today, Lim had proposed the creation of annual award in Adib’s name to honour him as a Malaysian hero and to be given to those who dedicate themselves to building a united nation.

Lim said the award dubbed the Adib Award should be introduced next year on National Day, which falls on August 31, to honour Adib’s service and sacrifice.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, three weeks after allegedly being beaten up during the November 27 riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Adib was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit.

The Fire and Rescue Department lowered its flags to half-mast for three days from December 18 in tribute to Adib.