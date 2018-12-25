To hell with your detractors, Mujahid tells ‘little sister’ Nurul Izzah in open letter

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa advised PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar today to ignore her detractors in light of accusations of nepotism in PKR which led to her resigning from all party posts. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa has advised PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar today to ignore her detractors in light of accusations of nepotism in PKR which led to her resigning from all party posts.

In an open letter on his Facebook page, Mujahid consoled Nurul Izzah after the latter resigned her party posts amid partisan turmoil, using the poetic Malay term “kekanda” or “elder brother” for himself and “adinda” or “little sister” for her.

“It’s not easy being in a so-called ‘family party’. They will use more sophisticated terms like ‘nepotism’,” said the minister in charge of religious affairs.

“I’m not good at using these terms but what I do know is to ignore all of that (persetankan, sorry for the foul language) because you are not what they say, you have your own achievements,” he added, using the Malay term that can roughly be translated as “to hell with it”.

“And it is unfair that your qualifications, unfair for these to have been ‘neutered’ due to the cynical words of a person or two.”

Nurul Izzah was among those named by PKR lawyer and member Latheefa Koya in a statement recently after the party polls and her appointment as Penang PKR chief, where she accused the leadership of practicing nepotism.

He added that the nation’s youth still needs their “princess” to lead them towards the goal of reforming the nation as espoused by her father and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Nurul Izzah holds the moniker “Puteri Reformasi” or “Reform Princess” for her early role in the Reformasi movement starting in the late 1990s.

“Don’t let this test become a reality and don’t let those who were not with us since the beginning determine the fate of New Malaysia, we need to determine it ourselves,” said Mujahid.

He also advised the younger politician not to take the criticisms to heart as her enemies might view it as weakness and they will obtain the courage to continuously attack her.

“Don’t blame your enemies for trying to bring you down, but blame yourself for not trying to get back up,” Mujahid added.

Last week, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed his eldest daughter’s shock resignation from all her party and government positions was allegedly due to her being fed up with the power play behind the scenes that has continued despite a regime change.