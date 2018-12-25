Working with Woo Ping is indeed a delightful experience, says Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh will be in another film with Golding, namely 'Last Christmas' alongside Emilia Clarke.. — AFP pic

IPOH, Dec 25 — International actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has described her latest work with Hong Kong’s renowned martial arts film action choreographer and director, Yuen Woo Ping, in the production of the film Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, as another delightful experience.

She said their their last film together, the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, was produced two years ago.

“It was a great experience to work together again, we are good friends so it is always fun to be working with Woo Ping and all his work,” the Ipoh-born actress told reporters after watching Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy at a cinema here today.

Michelle said she was now working on her upcoming movie ‘Last Christmas’, which is being directed by Paul Feig and scheduled to be released next year.

The film also featured Crazy Rich Asians star, Henry Golding, and Games of Thrones star, Emillia Clarke. — Bernama