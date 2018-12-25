DPM: What a difference May 9, 2018 was compared to May 13, 1969

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah gives a speech during the Christmas high tea session organised by the Council of Churches Malaysia December 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Malaysia experienced a world of difference on the two historic dates of May 9 and May 13, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Dr Wan Azizah was alluding to two crucial dates in the country’s history — the peaceful transition of power during the 14th general elections (GE14) on May 9 and the violent racial riots 49 years ago on May 13, 1969.

Dr Wan Azizah declared her happiness and pride in being a Malaysian, noting how the country’s citizens from all different religious communities had shown “great capacity to come together and manifest love for our nation by caring and sharing with one another”.

“We changed the government peacefully, without any bloodshed during the May 9th General Elections,” she said during a speech at an annual Christmas event here.

“Every time I think about May 9, I remember May 13. What a difference.

“We should pat ourselves on the back,” she said to loud applause from the crowd which included church leaders and those from other religious communities.

“Peace prevailed because we stood together in the decisive experience of a change of government,” she added.

In GE14, the Barisan Nasional coalition lost federal power for the first time in history, with the Pakatan Harapan coalition which Dr Wan Azizah belongs to taking over Putrajaya in an unexpected victory.

