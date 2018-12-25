‘Unity in diversity’ is Malaysia’s ‘trademark’, DPM tells Xmas gathering

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah attends Christmas high tea session organised by the Council of Churches Malaysia December 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — The unity of the diverse Malaysian population is a trademark of the country and its strength, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today at a Christmas celebration.

Dr Wan Azizah said the Malaysian government is committed to enlarging spaces of “mutual respect, sharing and harmony”.

“Let us continue to show the world that unity in diversity is one of our assets, cherish our assets.

“This is our trademark, this is Malaysia’s trademarks,” she said in a speech at an annual Christmas high-tea event organised by the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM).

“I am happy and proud to be a Malaysian,” she added.

Earlier in her speech, Dr Wan Azizah had wished all Malaysian Christians “a truly Merry Christmas”, also conveying best wishes from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, and Cabinet members.

Dr Wan Azizah also highlighted the open house culture in Malaysia during religious festivities, as she noted that Malaysians of other faiths would take the opportunity to visit their Christian friends to share the delicious food and join in the merriment of the Christmas celebrations.

“This is indeed one of the most unique features of Malaysian life. The unity, camaraderie and friendship among the people of different faiths and ethnicities is one of the strengths of this nation,” she said.

“The most beautiful thing about religious celebrations in this country is that people open their homes to their friends and neighbours, strengthening friendships and leaving lasting impressions,” she added.

“Freedom of religion in this country has its best expression in people coming together to share in the religious celebrations of each other,” she also said.

