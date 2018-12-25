Sarawak minister sad didn’t get to name road after late Law Hieng Ding

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian today expressed his sadness over the passing of the late Tan Sri Datuk Seri Law Hieng Ding. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian today expressed his sadness over the passing of the late Tan Sri Datuk Seri Law Hieng Ding.

Dr Sim lamented that he was unable to complete a mission for the latter while he was alive by getting a road in Sarikei named after Law to honour his services as the MP there for 26 years.

“Recently in October during Lan Berambeh 2018, I visited Tan Sri and despite difficulties in expressing himself still concerned about us,” Dr Sim said, referring to Law and a mass gathering event.

“Sad that I am unable to complete a mission for Tan Sri while he was alive, to have a road named in his honour in Sarikei in recognising his services as Sarikei MP (1982-2008).”

He reiterated that, it is a great lost to Sarawakian as Law has served and fought for the state in Malaysian cabinet as minister of science, technology and environment from 1990 to 2004, a loyal Sarawak United Peoples’ Party member and leader, and a very close family friend of his parents.

Law had passed away shortly before 5am today on Christmas at the age of 83.

Law left behind wife Puan Sri Ngui Soon Leng and three children (sons Dr Eric Law and Dr Michael Law, and daughter Dr Sabrina Law).