In Klang, Muslims march from funeral prayers to demand justice for Adib

Protestors march on the streets of Klang during the Justice for Adib and fire Waytha Moorthy rally in Klang December 25, 2018. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Dec 25 — Hundreds of Muslims have gathered here to demand justice for the late firemen Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who perished due to injuries sustained during the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riot last month.

They also want Senator P. Waytha Moorthy voluntarily relinquish his position as minister of national unity and social wellbeing, for failing to prevent the riot.

Organised by the Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Geras), some 500 people marched from the Masjid Bandar Diraja Klang to Art Square some 500 metres away.

At the mosque earlier, the group performed a “solat jenazah ghaib” (funeral prayer in absentia) for Adib before Asar prayers.

Dressed in black and carrying placards with messages like “Justice for Adib”, the participants chanted “Allahuakhbar” as they marched towards the square.

MORE TO COME