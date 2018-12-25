18 detained at wild party, including actress, released on police bail

An actress, as well as 17 others, who were detained during a raid at a wild party at a luxury condominium in Bukit Ceylon last Wednesday, have been released on police bail yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — An actress, as well as 17 others, who were detained during a raid at a wild party at a luxury condominium in Bukit Ceylon here last Wednesday, have been released on police bail yesterday.

Dang Wangi deputy police chief Supt Rudy Abdullah said 11 men and eight women, aged between 21 and 50, were detained in the raid conducted by the Dang Wangi Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division at about 12.30 am last December 19.

“Eighteen of them were released (yesterday), while the other, a man, was charged at the Jalan Duta Court yesterday,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the man was charged under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug trafficking.

Based on local media reports, 11 of those detained tested positive for drug.

A businessman, with the title “Datuk”, aged 28, was also detained and he was believed to have sponsored the party, including the drugs. — Bernama