Smoke rises from the site of the headquarters of Libya's foreign ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25. — Reuters pic

TRIPOLI — At least one person was killed on today as attackers stormed Libya’s foreign ministry in the capital Tripoli, a security source at the scene told AFP.

A car bomb exploded in front of the building, after which “three or four assailants” entered the ministry.

A suicide bomber then struck inside the building and gunfire broke out, according to the source, who said the victim was a civil servant. — AFP