Former minister Law Hieng Ding dies

Tan Sri Law Hieng Ding (centre, seated) during a recent visit by Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (left) in October 2018. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian

KUCHING, Dec 25 — Former Science, Technology and Environment Minister Tan Sri Law Hieng Ding passed away shortly before 5am this Christmas day at the age of 83.

“We’ve lost a great Sarawakian who served and fought for Sarawak in the Malaysian cabinet,” said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He described the former Sarikei Member of Parliament, who held the post of Science, Technology and Environment minister from 1990 to 2004, as a loyal SUPP party member and leader.

Law had also served as SUPP deputy president.

Sim, who is state Local Government and Housing Minister, noted that he visited Law during the Lan Berambeh event in Kuala Lumpur last October.

“Despite difficulties in expressing himself, he was still concerned about us,” he said.

Sim said he was sad that he was unable to complete a mission for Law while he was alive, namely to have a road named in his honour in Sarikei in recognition of his services as the Sarikei MP, from 1982 to 2008.

Law leaves behind wife Puan Sri Ngui Soon Leng and three children (sons Dr Eric Law, Dr Michael Law, and daughter Dr Sabrina Law) — Bernama.