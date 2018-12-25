Merry Xmas, Pakatan: Be strong and stay the course, Kit Siang says

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said the formation of a New Malaysia will take more than 100 days and go beyond the five-year General Election cycle to fully take shape. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — The formation of a New Malaysia will take more than 100 days and go beyond the five-year General Election cycle to fully take shape, maybe even a decade or two, Lim Kit Siang said today.

In his Christmas wish this year, Lim wished for Pakatan Harapan to grow from strength to strength to win the next few general elections, and to resolve any issues of differences between component parties and members within the same party.

“I have said many times that it will require the contribution and participation of Malaysians both inside the country and among the Malaysian Diaspora worldwide as New Malaysia struggles to be born.

“It must be ensured that this chance to reset nation building policies is not wasted or do not fail, for there is not going to be another chance,” he said in a statement.

Although not a practicing Christian, Lim said that does not prevent him from making a Christmas wish.

“Another reason for making this Christmas wish is to elaborate on what I said regarding DAP will never become MCA 2 last week,” he said.

On December 20, Lim had cited five reasons why DAP will never become MCA 2.0 in response to a Facebook posting by businessperson Tan Sri Clement Hii, who said Lim became agitated when mentioned that people might see DAP as another MCA if it did not continue to push for its reform agenda.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysians wanted a New Malaysia that is united, democratic, just, progressive and prosperous that is capable of leveraging on the best of the diverse races, languages, cultures and civilisations that meet in confluence in Malaysia.

“Malaysia will then gain international respect and admiration as a successful nation which leads the world in integrity, human excellence and achievement,

“It will not be scorned as a global kleptocracy and rogue state status,” he said.