Samsung rolls out Android 9 with One UI for Galaxy S9 and S9+

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Samsung has gotten quicker when it comes to Android security patch updates but not so much when it comes to the latest Android version. If you’ve been waiting to get a taste of Android Pie, it looks like the wait is almost over. Samsung has begun pushing the latest Android 9.0 Pie update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, and it could arrive in Malaysia in the next couple of weeks.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ were originally scheduled to get Android Pie in January 2019 but it has been reported that the final stable version is now available for users in Germany. The update is about 1.7GB in size and it carries the version G960FXXU2CRLI for the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXU2CRLI for the Galaxy S9+.

Other than Germany, the new update is also rolling out in Switzerland, Italy and in the UAE. The Galaxy Note9 is expected to be the next device to receive the Android 9 update sometime in February 2019 and this is followed by the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note8 in March 2019. In April, the update will be pushed to the Galaxy A7, A8, A8+ and A9 2018. You can check out the Android 9 Pie roadmap here.

Apart from having the latest Android version, the new update also introduces Samsung’s latest One UI. This offers a fresh and cleaner interface along with a new dark mode for a more comfortable view at night.

To find out if you’re getting it, you can try your luck by going to Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually. — SoyaCincau