KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — MCMC has issued a statement on Twitter today reminding the public to use only use communications devices certified by the ministry. It claims that the use of uncertified communications devices is widespread despite its efforts to encourage consumers to use certified devices.

MCMC says many of the uncertified devices are purchased online from sellers in other countries.

“These consumers may be unaware that the communications devices or equipment produced are required to be certified by SIRIM for use in Malaysia, according to the laws and regulations of the country,”

The use of certified devices is governed under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) and the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

Under the CMA, anyone who is found to be intentionally using a device that can intercept or interfere with the function or communications of other devices may face up to RM500,000 fine or imprisonment for up to five years or both. Under the Technical Standard Regulations, a person that is found using, having in possession, intending to sell uncertified equipment may face a fine of up to RM100,000 or a prison term of up to six months or both.

MCMC says the widespread use of uncertified devices have caused an increase in reports of frequency interference. In the past two years, MCMC has seen the number of complaints regarding frequency interference increase threefold from 2016 to 2017. The number of complaints has increased again almost by the same factor in 2018.

According to MCMC, some examples of uncertified communications equipment that regularly interfere with other devices include DECT phones, boom gates with RFID scanners, audio/visual transceivers and mobile boosters.

“Devices that carry labels from other countries, such as CE and FCC may not be able to be used in Malaysia on the same frequencies that they operate in the countries of origin if the same frequency has already been allocated for a different use here,”

MCMC warns that frequency interference can degrade cellular services, among other things. The effect is more severe as uncertified devices can also affect emergency services and air traffic control communications equipment.

To be certain that your communications devices are certified and adhere to Malaysian standards, check that it has a SIRIM certification sticker. You can also download the SIRIM Check Your Label app to check if a device is certified safe to be used in Malaysia.

For more info, you can check out the very informative and useful website created by SIRIM to educate consumers on the importance of certification. Visit the Check Your Label site — cyl.mcmc.gov.my — SoyaCincau