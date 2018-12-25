PAS MP says religious harmony can be achieved by just respecting non-Muslim festivals

People attend Christmas mass at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ipoh December 25, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — A PAS lawmaker today said that the cultivation of religious harmony does not mean following the obligations of other religions, but by respecting non-Muslims and giving them the right to celebrate their religious festivals.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said Islam placed the relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims within a broad scope, that is to “be good and uphold justice” in all aspects of life as long as the latter did not fight Islam and its people.

“The Islamic community in Malaysia has shown a good example in getting along with non-Muslims since for many years in all aspects of life.

“That is something to be proud of. There is no need to be overwhelmed by the celebrations of non-Islamic festivals that involve religious ritual because it involved tenets prohibited in Islam,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the love between human beings must be continued to be nurtured through various daily activities that involved friendships and neighbourly relations.

“That is what Islam teaches. It is not measured just by a narrow space of celebrating the festivals with other believers,” he said.

Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi yesterday warned Muslims not to celebrate Christmas.

The PAS Youth chief claimed to do so would be an acknowledgement of the Christian religion, which has elements of “syirik”, or idolatry.