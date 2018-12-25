Concessionaire probes alleged fight at Gambang rest-stop

A screengrab of the alleged altercation said to have occurred at Gambang rest-stop yesterday.

KUANTAN, Dec 25 — The concessionaire for the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), Anih Berhad is investigating an incident on an alleged fight between a staff at the Gambang R&R here with an express bus driver.

A video on the alleged fight has been viralled on the social media.

Anih Berhad, in a media statement issued here today, said disciplinary action would be taken on the staff concerned, if he is found guilty.

“The action by the staff is his personal doing and does not reflect the company’s principles.

“The company does not tolerate such action and against anyone involved in incident that could undermine the well-being and safety of road users,” it said.

Anih Berhad expressed regrets over the incident and gave its assurance on the safety of road users.

The company also said the bus driver had lodged a report on the incident at the Maran district police headquarters near here at 5am yesterday.

A recording of the video, which lasted for one minute and 48 seconds, shows a fight between a R&R staff and an express bus driver.

It was said to happen at 1.30am yesterday after the bus driver was alleged to have threatened to slap a waiter for using offensive language at him. — Bernama