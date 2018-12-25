Man remanded for seven days over murder of Bangladeshi worker

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah. — Picture by Pheong Kar Yu

IPOH, Dec 25 — Police have remanded a cattle farm worker for seven days to assist investigations into the murder of 32-year-old Bangladeshi man in Sungai Kinta, Kampung Gajah on Dec 15.

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the suspect aged 21-years-old was arrested yesterday.

The body of the victim with one of his legs tied to a motorcycle, was found in Sungai Kinta in Kampung Gajah near Parit, Perak on Tuesday evening.

Police had said that the deceased’s right leg was tied to a Yamaha Kriss motorcycle believed to keep the body submerged.

Mohd Zainal said the suspect was remanded at the Batu Gajah district police headquarters this morning to be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was unhappy that the victim did not back him up when the suspect's wife questioned him of his whereabouts.

“The suspect had earlier told his wife that he had gone out for a meal with the victim, who works in a cattle farm belonging to the suspect's family,” he said in a Whatsapp statement here today.

This led to both men quarreling with each other that led to the 32-year-old victim's death.

“The victim, identified as Md Ovaidul Khan from Bangladesh, was believed to have been killed on Dec 15,” added Zainal.