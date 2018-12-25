Angler found drowned in Mersing, another missing in Taiping

JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — An angler who was reported missing after being swept away by the current while swimming back to the beach during high tide at Kampung Seri Pantai yesterday, was found drowned.

Acting Mersing district police chief ACP Mohd Nor Mohd Isa said the body of Sudirman Mohamad, 38, was found near a resort in Teluk Iskandar at about 11pm yesterday.

He said the body was identified by family members.

Mohd Nor said the result of the post-mortem confirmed Sudirman had drowned and police classified the case as sudden death.

Sudirman was reported missing while attempting to swim cross the rocky area at Batu Sirik, located about 250m from the beach, with a friend.

They went to the location at 7.30pm during low tide and were about to return to the beach at 10.20pm when they realised they were surrounded by high tide.

Meanwhile in Taiping, an angler was reported missing while fishing near a waterfall area at Pecah Batu, Trong, near Taiping yesterday.

Taiping deputy police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said the victim, Muhammad Taufik Mahamad, 29, went fishing with a friend there at 3pm.

“The victim’s friend then went to the upper level of the waterfall to fish, leaving the victim, who was them swimming in a river there. At about 4pm, the friend returned, but only found the victim’s clothing and bag,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the friend lodged a report after failing to find the victim, following which a search and rescue team consisting of six firefighters from Taiping fire station and four members of the civil defence force (APM) was mobilised to look for the victim.

He said the search for the victim continued today. — Bernama