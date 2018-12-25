Have yourself a merry Christmas the JDT way (VIDEO)

The 83-second compilation video of festive messages by JDT players was uploaded to the club’s Facebook page Johor Southern Tigers this morning. — Screengrab from Facebook video

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Following in the footsteps of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club also took to Facebook to wish its fans around the world a Merry Christmas today.

The 83-second compilation video of festive messages from JDT players was uploaded to the club’s Facebook page Johor Southern Tigers this morning.

The players who wore red long-sleeve shirts and Santa hats took turns conveying their festive greetings, with the inclusion of several bloopers in front of a snowy background.

JDT defender Francisco Javier Insa Bohigues, fondly known as Kiko Insa, greeted fans in Bahasa Malaysia with “Selamat Hari Natal”.

Insa was joined by his Spanish counterpart, JDT midfielder Ignacio ‘Natxo’ Insa Bohigues, who also wished fans in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, teammates JDT midfielder Gary Steven Robbat and defender La’Vere Corbin-Ong ended their festive greetings with party poppers.

As of 11.30am today, the video has garnered at least 10,000 views and more than a thousand Facebook likes.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim and Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah wished all Christians a Merry Christmas via the former’s official Facebook account.

The message, which also represented the Johor royal family, read: “Wishing all Johoreans celebrating Christmas love, joy and peace and a wonderful time with families and friends.”