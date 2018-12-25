ETS tickets for Chinese New Year go on sale Jan 2

A man holds up joss sticks as he offers prayers during Chinese New Year at Nam Yin Tong temple in Jeram, Kuala Selangor February 16, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Tickets for the KTM Electric Train Service (ETS) for rides between February 1 and April 30 next year will go on sale from January 2.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in a statement today, said the tickets would be sold from 8.30am on February 1 to facilitate the public to make early travel plans, especially for those celebrating Chinese New Year.

It said the ETS train service would maintain its trips at 36 daily as upgrading works of the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) infrastructure and system would still be in progress.

Tickets can be purchased from KTMB counters, via online (e-ticket) at www.ktmb.com.my and the KTMB-MobTicket mobile application. — Bernama