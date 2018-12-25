Rafizi to critics: Like it or not, I’m going to keep speaking up

Rafizi said he has come across numerous comments on social media chiding him and dismissing his observations as sour grapes. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Rafizi Ramli said he will continue to be critical of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government if it fails to meet the mark as he is merely doing his part.

The former PKR vice-president noted that he had come across numerous comments on social media chiding him and dismissing his observations as sour grapes.

“I read comments telling me off: ‘You are in government now.’ ‘Don’t be sour grapes. Why must you run down the Harapan government? What have you done to help the country/ Harapan government?’

“There are strong reasons why we must continuously speak up: 1) need to regain the narrative on social media 2) check and balance is good,” he said in his Twitter account yesterday.

Many on Twitter appeared to support his stance, however, saying that constructive criticism is needed and that his own critics may perhaps change their tune in due course.

Several PH leaders have spoken out about Rafizi’s apparent criticisms, including Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof who said yesterday that he should be helping the administration govern better instead.

On Wednesday, Rafizi said in a written opinion piece that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s approval ratings have been on the decline over the last six months, and that the PH government should be reviewed.