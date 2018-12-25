US dollar hits four-month low vs yen as chaos engulfs Washington

Investors cut exposure to riskier assets and the Japanese yen rises to a four-month high against the US dollar as Washington struggles with a partial government shutdown. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 25 — The US dollar fell to four-month lows against the yen today as investors cut exposure to riskier assets as Washington struggled with a partial government shutdown and open confrontation between the White House and the central bank.

The US dollar fell 0.27 per cent to 110.12 yen in early Tuesday trade — its lowest level since late August and extending a seven-day losing streak. The yen also hit a 16-month high against the British pound, trading at 139.90 yen.

US stocks plunged more than two per cent while oil prices sank more than six per cent in a holiday-shortened Monday trade, as developments in Washington added to investors' concern about a slowdown in the global economy next year.

“People are saying this is a black Christmas,” said a veteran currency trader at a major Japanese bank.

Wall Street's volatility index, which measures implied volatility of stocks and is often seen as investors' fear gauge, jumped to 36.10, the highest since February 6, when it briefly shot up to as high as 50.30.

US President Donald Trump blasted the Federal Reserve yesterday, describing it as the “only problem” for the US economy, only days after reports surfaced that Trump had discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

“If talk of firing Powell becomes more realistic, that would undermine the Fed's independence as a central bank and ultimately confidence in the US dollar,” said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

As a selloff in equities escalated, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hosted a call with the president's Working Group on Financial Markets, a body known colloquially as the “Plunge Protection team.”

But holding such a meeting, which is normally only convened during times of heavy market volatility, did little to soothe the market. Some said the move may have backfired by hurting investor sentiment.

Trump also sparred with top Democrats in Congress over the partial shutdown of the US government yesterday, with no sign of tangible efforts to reopen agencies.

Washington's latest problems come on the heel of a major selloff in global shares since early October on worries about Sino-US tensions, higher US interest rates and a waning boost from Trump's tax cuts to the US economy.

With many markets closed for Christmas, other currencies were hardly traded today. The euro was little changed at US$1.1410, having gained 0.33 per cent yesterday.

Safe-haven assets, such as the Swiss franc and gold, were supported, though they have not been traded today.

The Swiss franc rose 0.9 per cent yesterday, its biggest daily gain in 11 months to 0.9858 franc per US dollar, edging near 2 1/2-month high of 0.9841 touched last Thursday.

The franc gained 0.4 per cent against the euro to 1.1260 to euro.

Gold rose to a six-month high of US$1,269.30 (RM5,304.08) per ounce yesterday.

Commodity currencies faced fresh pressure as oil prices tumbled more than 6 per cent yesterday.

The Canadian dollar traded at C$1.3600 per US dollar, having hit a 19-month low of C$1.3614 yesterday.

The Australian dollar fetched US$0.7053, near this year's low of $0.7021 set in late October. — Reuters