Kit Siang moots annual ‘Adib Award’ for Malaysians dedicated to unity

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today proposed the creation of an annual award in the name of Fire and Rescue Department personnel Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He suggested that the award be conferred on Malaysians who dedicate themselves to the building of a new and united nation.

“Adib is not just a Malay hero, but a hero for all Malaysians.

“He must be honoured as an inspiration to build a new and united Malaysia which can be a world showcase of a successful plural nation,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement this morning.

Lim also said that the award, dubbed the Adib Award, should be introduced next year on National Day, which falls on August 31, to honour Adib’s service and sacrifice.

“There are those who want to use Adib’s death to incite racial and religious tensions and unrest in the country.

“I don’t think this is what Adib would want to see, as he would want to dedicate his life to the building of a united, harmonious, successful and prosperous multiracial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multicultural Malaysian nation,” he added.

Adib, 24, who was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) last Monday after allegedly being beaten up during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27.

To date, 24 people have been charged over the incident.