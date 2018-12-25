6 tell-tale signs that you should be drinking more water

Drinking at least eight glasses of water a day is essential to keeping your body hydrated. — Picture courtesy of CUCKOO

PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Juggling family commitments, work duties and a social life means that most of us might be guilty of forgetting to down a glass of water every so often throughout the day.

To make things worse, Malaysia’s hot climate means our bodies lose even more water in the form of sweat especially when we’re exercising.

While thirst is a hallmark symptom of major water loss in the body, here are six other ways to tell if you are dehydrated.

Dry mouth and bad breath

If the insides of your mouth feel like a desert and your breath isn’t smelling too fresh, it’s a good time to have a water break.

These symptoms occur because dehydration prevents your mouth from producing enough saliva, creating a parched sensation in the mouth and leading to bacteria overgrowth which causes bad breath.

Headaches

Dehydration is one of the possible culprits causing headaches due to the stress your body experiences when it lacks water.

If you begin experiencing a loss of co-ordination and start feeling out-of-sorts, it’s a good idea to pause and take a sip of water.

Dark and yellow-coloured urine

If you’re drinking enough water, your urine should be mostly clear with a tinge of yellow.

Should the colour become darker, start drinking more fluids again to rehydrate your system.

Muscle cramps

When the muscles in your leg or calf suddenly seize up and become tight and painful, it could be because you’re experiencing dehydration.

These cramps occur because the muscles become overheated and there’s not enough water in the body to cool them down

Sugar cravings

Hunger pangs for sweet food can occur during dehydration because organs like the liver — which uses water to release glycogen and other energy stores — can’t function properly.

This causes sugar cravings to kick in because your liver isn’t able to break down glycogen to release glucose, an essential fuel component in the body.

Dry and cool skin

A flushed hue and a dry texture to the skin is a signal that your body is crying out for water.

When pinched, the skin of a dehydrated person may retain a “tented” appearance and take some time before returning to its normal, flat state.

This article is brought to you by CUCKOO.