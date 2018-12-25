Rihanna confirms fresh album drop due next year

Rihanna had previously announced this year that she was back in the studio, hinting at a new record in the works. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 25 — Superstar Rihanna has revealed plans to unleash her ninth studio album next year.

The singer confirmed speculation that she will release a new album in 2019 when an Instagram user popped the question on a promotional photo for a new shade of lipstick from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line.

“But when is the new album dropping Robyn?” asked the fan. “Can we have a release date for that?”

“2019,” the singer responded.

While Rihanna had previously announced this year that she was back in the studio — hinting at a new record in the works — no further details have been released as yet, with the star remaining tight-lipped to-date about any collaborations or track listings which will feature.

The album would mark Rihanna’s first release since 2016’s ANTI, her eighth studio album. She has been particularly focused on her Fenty Beauty line, and her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection of late, which she unveiled in September, at New York Fashion Week (via Pitchfork). — AFP-Relaxnews