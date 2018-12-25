Perak MB Ahmad Faizal is on right track, but needs bolder decisions, say peers

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu shakes hands with constituents during a Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration in Chenderiang, Tapah August 22, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 25 — After six months in office, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s administration has been popular due to its focus on public welfare, despite internal challenges to his position.

Nonetheless, some of the four assemblymen interviewed by Malay Mail, including the state Opposition leader, believe that he should act more decisively when it comes to issues under his portfolio, as well as focus more on increasing state revenue.

PKR’s Teja assemblyman Sandrea Ng said initiatives such as allocations for schools and medical cards for the bottom 40 per cent of the population have been implemented by Ahmad Faizal.

Ng cited her own case as an example, relating that she had approached the mentri besar’s office for assistance to solve the problem of flash floods in her constituency.

“He was positive about it. He asked that I get all documentation such as quotations ready before the allocation would be approved,” she told Malay Mail.

Ng, however, urged the MB to be “more aggressive” in disseminating information about the state government.

“Sometimes, people, especially those in the rural areas, are not aware of what the state has planned for them. This will allow Barisan Nasional (BN) to take advantage of the situation and create mistrust,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terrence Naidu from DAP lauded Ahmad Faizal for telling government-linked companies to cap their capital expenditure and avoid purchasing unnecessary big-ticket items.

“They were also required to dispose of unnecessary assets like vehicles, for example.

“He also urged them to immediately look at increasing state revenue via new businesses and look into fulfilling the people’s needs, for example, by targeting the construction of 50,000 affordable homes through the PerakKu housing campaign,” he added.

His fellow DAP assemblyman from Malim Nawar, Leong Cheok Keng, also touted Ahmad Faizal’s focus on the plight of farmers and the Orang Asli community in his first six months in the office.

“I appreciate what he has done for the farmers of my constituency, in directing the State Agriculture Department Corporation to renew its lease with them with a five-year tenure, renewable three times within the same period,” Leong said.

“I was there when he delivered a speech to all the Orang Asli village chiefs and I admired the way he was forthright in telling them how the leaders of the previous regime had treated them as country bumpkins who were easily pleased with free goodies.

“The truth hurts, but it must be told in the way that the MB did,” he added.

Leong also said that Ahmad Faizal had demonstrated great leadership by binding Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) different coalition parties together in stabilising the state government against a possible onslaught by BN and PAS.

On the other hand, Leong hopes that Ahmad Faizal can flex his leadership muscles further by making a bold decision on the freehold issue, in line with the Perak PH manifesto.

“I don’t agree that he left it in the hands of the National Land Council, instead of making his own decision,” he added.

However, state Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said Ahmad Faizal had yet to prove his worth as a mentri besar.

“Based on the way he tabled the state Budget, the deficit is getting higher while the estimated returns are lower.

“Every state has to increase its annual revenue. If we fail to do so, then we don’t perform at all,” said the Kota Tampan assemblyman.

Saarani added that during the previous administration, former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir called investors and held discussions with state officials and assemblymen on ways to generate revenue.

“We made plans based on projections. Every year, the revenue must be higher, so we can achieve a surplus budget at the end of the year.

“Only through high revenue can we develop the state. This is what the current mentri besar should focus on. Maybe he needs more time,” he added.