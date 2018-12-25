Zuraida: Ministry appoints lawyer to hold watching brief over Muhammad Adib’s murder case

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry has appointed a lawyer to hold a watching brief over the case involving the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has appointed a lawyer to hold a watching brief over the case involving the death of Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in a statement said the said counsel, Syazlin Mansor, would provide legal advice to the Muhammad Adib’s family as well as JBPM.

“In addition to providing legal advice to the family of Muhammad Adib and JBPM, the appointed lawyer will also assist the police and the prosecution in preparing the case proceedings,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zuraida who was met after coming on as a panelist on the Bernama News Channel (BNC) programme ‘Upsound’ said Syazlin, would be present in court during all the case’s proceedings.

“If there are things that are considered to be overlooked, or require closer examination, she can provide her views and input for everyone’s benefit,” she said.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday after being beaten up in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on Nov 27.

The remains of Muhammad Adib were buried at the Masjid As-Saadah Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah, at about 1.45 pm Tuesday.

In another development, Zuraida said results of a full investigation into the drowning of six members of the JBPM Water Rescue Unit at a mining pool in Puchong will be announced next month.

“Internal investigations have been completed. We have formed a committee of six people who are experts in this field and it is chaired by a professor. It (the report) will be presented to me this week before we release it to the public in January,” she said.

On October 3, six firefighters drowned during the search and rescue operation for a teenager in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong Selangor. — Bernama