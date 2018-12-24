PPBM to discuss with Warisan first before deciding on Sabah, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PPBM will discuss and seek consensus from the Warisan before deciding on any move to extend its influence to the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will discuss and seek consensus from the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) before deciding on any move to extend its influence to the state, says its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said PPBM had made an agreement with Warisan and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal that the PPBM would not go to Sabah so that Warisan could expand its influence there.

“Our strategy was correct. Even even without us, Warisan won in the 14th General Election (GE14), and the cooperation with PH (Pakatan Harapan) was a success. But there are Sabahans who want PPBM to come to Sabah.

“Now there are demands from those who want to establish PPBM in Sabah, but we have to be very careful,” he said in an interview with several media organisations at the PPBM headquarters here today.

The interview was held in conjunction with the party’s second general assembly scheduled to take place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) from Friday to Sunday.

Muhyiddin also pointed out that Warisan should first settle the negotiations with former UMNO leaders and members in the state first before the PPBM leaders to make any decision.

“I have informed Shafie to do the negotiation first, let them join Warisan so that there will be no clash in terms of the party’s interests ... our party and others,” he said, adding that issues regarding the party’s membership should be resolved in a good way by establishing mutual understanding.

He said after the negotiations completed and still there were former UMNO leaders and members who were keen to join PPBM, then the party would set up its divisions and branches in the state.

“But again, there must be an understanding so that we will not clash in the general election. These issues need to be resolved first,” he said.

Commenting on Sarawak, Muhyiddin said Bersatu need to be cautious so its presence would not cause problems with the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), particularly after the party announced its stand as pro-PH.

“GPS announced that the party is pro-Pakatan Harapan... what does that mean? They have also decided on Petronas issues and if it is not being navigated carefully, it will have a big impact on Petronas’ operations. So that’s one of the things need to be discussed,” he said.

After Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the GE14, it was disbanded in Sarawak and replaced with GPS. — Bernama