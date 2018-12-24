Kuantan FA fined RM67,500 for failing to pay players’ salaries

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Kuantan Football Association (Kuantan FA) has been fined RM67,500 by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for failing to pay salaries to 44 of its players as well as a coach.

FAM Disciplinary Committee chairman, Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu in a statement said besides paying fined, the Kuantan FA must settle the arrears of RM 1.6 million within 60 days from the date of receipt of the decision.

He said that the Pahang club’s representative had also been given 14 days to pay the fine or face severe penalties, adding that the decision could not be appealed.

Meanwhile, Baljit said the Penang Football Association (FAP) was fined RM12,000 following their failure to settle the salaries of eight of its former players, which amounted to RM377,000.

FAM League club, DBKL Sports Club, he said, also faced similar sanctions as they failed to pay wages amounting to RM144,000 to 10 of their players.

FAM League champions, Terengganu FC, meanwhile, were fined RM1,500 for failing to settle arrears of RM60,000 (subject to mandatory income deductions) and contract compensation balance of RM120,000 owed to former coach, Roshadi Wahab.

Baljit said all the decisions were made at the ninth FAM Disciplinary Committee meeting for the 2017-2021 term, held at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, recently. — Bernama