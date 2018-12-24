Police urge participants of peaceful assembly in Klang tomorrow not to be provocative

A banner is seen at a gathering of Malay groups in Ipoh to demand justice for Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim December 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Dec 24 — Participants of a rally to call for justice over the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Klang near here, tomorrow afternoon, have been advised to comply with police directives and not to cause any provocations that could disturb public order.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab, said the police would provide enough manpower to manage security throughout the gathering, which is also calling for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy to be removed from his post.

“We are ready with enough police personnel to control the situation, including traffic around Klang town tomorrow,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Muhammad Adib, who was severely beaten during an incident at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last month, was confirmed dead at the National Heart Institute at 9.41 pm Monday.

Meanwhile, Klang North District police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh in a statement said five intersections will be closed tomorrow from noon onwards due to the rally.

“The five intersections involved are Jalan Raja Hassan, Jalan Nangka, Jalan Nenas, Jalan Melayu and Jalan Taiping.

“At the same time, the roads which would be closed in stages beginning 3 pm are the Kota Bridge exit, Kota Roundabout, 100 Roundabout, Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim, Jalan Pos Baru and Jalan Pasar, while a contra route will also be made available at Jalan Batu 3 if there is a full closure,” she said. — Bernama