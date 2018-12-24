Reject narrow-minded prejudice for Malaysia’s progress, Anwar says in Xmas message

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged all Malaysians to strengthen the ties that bind them together, especially when the country has recently witnessed attempts to hijack the peaceful co-existence. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Progress can only be attainable if Malaysia moves beyond narrow-minded prejudice, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today in his Christmas message.

In a statement, Anwar urged all Malaysians to strengthen the ties that bind them together, especially when the country has recently witnessed attempts to hijack the peaceful co-existence.

“Malaysia will only progress when move beyond narrow-minded prejudice,” said the PKR president.

“As we approach the upcoming new year, let us renew our vows and pledge to not take the peace we have for granted.”

Anwar also touted Malaysia’s diversity of cultures, and called on Malaysians to defend and reinforce the unique trait by highlighting the common values shared by all citizens.

“Let us work harder in ensuring that we progress together as a nation that is united even as we face the challenges of 2019,” he said.

Just earlier today in his own address, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity and understanding of its different ethnic communities and their religious and cultural celebrations.

Both messages come amid a warning by PAS for Muslims not to celebrate Christmas tomorrow, or to greet anyone celebrating it.